Three in a row, why not? Dean Burmester chasing history at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Dean Burmester tees off in this week’s Alfred Dunhill Championship seeking a rare hat-trick of titles on the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour as he joins an impressive field of stars on the fairways of Leopard Creek. Burmester has dominated the last two co-sanctioned tournaments with his victories in the Joburg Open and the Investec South African Open and is a clear favourite for the Alfred Dunhill Championship, which tees off at South Africa’s top-ranked golf course on Thursday.

The fact that he has the opportunity to make it three wins in a row at possibly his favourite golf course and tournament venue this week makes the challenge even more special. “I’m very happy and blessed to be able to come to a place like this and enjoy it and do what I love,” said Burmester.

‘I almost always shed a tear’ “The only way you’ll ever understand what Leopard Creek is, is by getting the opportunity to come here personally. We get to play golf on a perfectly manicured golf course and then every time I get to the 13th green here I almost always shed a tear,” he said of the iconic green that overlooks the Kruger National Park. Burmester’s quest to claim one of the most sought after titles on the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour will face a stern test against a field including defending champion Ockie Strydom, double PGA Tour champion Erik van Rooyen, Major winners Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, former Alfred Dunhill Championship winners Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Branden Grace and Brandon Stone, and four-time DP World Tour champion Thriston Lawrence.