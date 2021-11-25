WATCH: Frenchman Frederic Lacroix and Spain’s Pep Angles lead the way at Joburg Open

Johannesburg – France’s Frederic Lacroix shot a four-under 67 to share the lead in the early stages of round one of the Joburg Open, at Randpark Golf Club, on Thursday. Lacroix shares top spot with Spain’s Pep Angles, with a number of players a further shot behind on three-under including SA’s Shaun Norris.

Here's what he said about his eagle/double/par/birdie finish: pic.twitter.com/U8J55A9Cye — Michael Sherman (@Golfhackno1) November 25, 2021 “It was just a solid round, I took a while to get going with some birdies on the back nine," said Lacroix. On the eagle at six, he said: “I hit a pure drive to the front edge of the green and had about 30m to the pin. I just hit a good pitch shot that rolled in.” An important par save followed on the par three eight, Lacroix explained.

"That putt I made for par on eight, was a sliding one down the hill. It's always good to make those kinds of putts for the confidence."

While a number of players hit driver off nine at the drivable par four, Lacroix opted for a conservative approach which paid off. “I hit a three-iron to the right on 18, but I had a good lie in the rough. I had a good number with the lob wedge and I hit it to three or four metres and made a good stroke on the putt.” @Golfhackno1