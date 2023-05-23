WATCH: Robson Chinhoi’s winning driver used at Zanaco Masters was given to him by a friend

Durban — Zanaco Masters champion Robson Chinhoi played to his strengths with his trusty driver and beat Neil Schietekat in a playoff after both men ended round four at 17-under par. But what most people didn’t know was that Chinhoi’s driver, was a gift given to him about three years ago by a friend in Kenya he only recalls as “Tiger”.

Chinhoi used his driver to drive through the tight tee-off areas and into more open sections of the Lusaka Golf Club in Zambia this past weekend, where his pin-point short game sealed the deal. The 32 year-old Zimbabwean golfer also revealed that at the last minute, he decided to change his caddy and go with an old associate instead — Johnny Kanafeti. Chinhoi said Kanafeti had asked him to be his caddy before, but he never considered it at the time. What are the odds that the first time the pair teamed up together, it resulted in a maiden victory on the Sunshine Tour for Chinhoi.

🇿🇼 Robson Chinhoi joins the Sunshine Tour winners circle 🏆👏#ZanacoMasters | #GreatnessBeginsHere | #SunshineTour pic.twitter.com/rYSTr4b7bK — Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) May 22, 2023 IOL Sport spoke to Chinhoi shortly before he could make his way to South Africa for the third round of the Sunshine Tour, the Kit Kat Cash and Carry Pro-Am at Irene Country Club.

“For that course (Lusaka) the driver was working for me nicely. It was so tight from the tee, but as you got further on the course was opening up. From around 100 metres out, it was clear, so I just tried to clear the danger,” Chinhoi said. “The driver I used was actually given to me about three years ago by someone from Kenya. It was a gift. I can’t remember his name but his nickname is Tiger, we called him Tiger.”

Zanaco Masters Champion Robson Chinhoi spoke to @IOLsport after his first win on the @Sunshine_Tour . His trusty @TaylorMadeGolf driver was his go to weapon during the four day event. He says it was a gift given to him three years ago. pic.twitter.com/P37goYKnjD — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) May 23, 2023 After the three rounds of golf, Chinhoi said his body wasn’t feeling 100% and opted to go for a massage and some relaxation. “After that rest, everything seemed to be okay,” he added.

When asked about his caddy, Chinhoi said: “It was actually our first time working together. But he approached me before. He asked if we could work together, but I never considered until Saturday when he called me. “He called me around midnight and said I’m looking for a job and from there I just changed my plans. I called the guy I had plans with and told him there has been a change of plans, I am going with someone. So yeah, we met on Monday and talked. I was in good books with him and I linked him.” But even with his violent drive capable of reaching past the 300m mark, and his new caddy, Chinhoi still had a task ahead of him if he wanted to claim his first victory.

The former Safari Tour winner said he felt his confidence raise after a game-changing shot on the 15th hole on Sunday. With 121m to the pin, Chinhoi opted for his lob wedge and delivered the ball just over one feet away from the hole. In the final round on Sunday, @RobsonChinhoi said he knew the game changed after collecting another birdie on the 15th hole. pic.twitter.com/TaG6sHFtxg — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) May 23, 2023 “Before I played the shot, my caddy said to me, ‘do you know what it means to win here? Do you know what it means for you?’” Chinhoi said.