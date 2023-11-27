Why Nikhil Rama may just be SA’s next golf superstar after banking R718k at Joburg Open

In Nikhil Rama, South Africa may just have a new young talent - ready to take the world’s fairways by storm. A member of the Papwa Sewgolum Class for transformation players on the Sunshine Tour, the 22-year-old just cashed by far the biggest cheque of his young career over the weekend at the Joburg Open.

Rama led going into the weekend at Houghton Golf Club, before eventually settling in sixth place and a huge payday of R718 538 - comfortably the biggest of his burgeoning career. His finish in the co-sanctioned Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour event also saw the youngster rocket up 306 places to 908th in the world rankings.

Nikhil Rama just holed out for eagle on the 3rd and then on the 4th, hated it, but it almost went in for back to back hole outs. He’s currently 5 deep front 9 and 2 back at the Joburg Open 🙌![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 @Sunshine_Tour pic.twitter.com/zFdPZPESGk — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) November 24, 2023 Making headlines While it was not his debut playing on the biggest stage, having also played in the Joburg Open last year and the SA Open in 2021- it was the first time he made headlines with his stellar play. Rama’s 11-under total with rounds of 65 62 72 and 70 saw him finish just two shots outside the three qualifying spots for The Open Championship later this year.

"I'm enjoying the pressure, enjoying the fans which is great and just trying to have fun,” said after the second round. Though it would have taken a superhuman effort to challenge Dean Burmester who triumphed on 18-under, Rama is certainly not done yet as he has also been invited to play the SA Open starting on Thursday. Having grown up in Johannesburg, and played most of his golf at his home course Bryanston Country Club - Rama by his own admission did not have a stellar junior career.