Win with IOL Sport and the Joburg Open

Are you a good golfer with a good handicap? Then this is your once-in-a-lifetime chance to tee up alongside the Sunshine Tour and European Tour golfing greats on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg. All you have to do is enter the SMS competition. First Prize: One slot to play in the 2020 Joburg Open Pro Am Second Prize: Cap signed by the winner of the 2020 Joburg Open

Third Prize: Flag signed by the winner of the 2020 Joburg Open

To stand a chance to win, SMS “JOBURG OPEN” followed by your name, surname, email address and golf gandicap to 33258. Terms and conditions apply, sms costs R1.50

The eligible winner must produce a Covid- 19 negative test result not older than 72 hours on arrival at the Pro Am on November 17, 2020 (at their own cost) and will undergo a Covid-19 screening test (temperature taken & questionnaire) at the venue on the morning of the Pro Am.

An official golf handicap is required to qualify for the prize.

The competition winner’s handicap as per their course handicap at Firethorn at Randpark Golf Club is 18 for men and 24 for women as determined by their handicap index.

