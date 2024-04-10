Charl Schwartzel and Erik van Rooyen lead SA charge at The Masters

Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion, now plies his trade on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. As a result, his world ranking has dropped to 391st. This is since the LIV Tour has no world ranking status, as the former world number six only qualifies for the year’s first major as a past champion. Having missed the cut at the International Series Oman on the Asian Tour in February, Schwartzel has not earned any world rankings points in 2024.

Not much form On the LIV Golf Tour, meanwhile, Schwartzel has played five events this season with just one top-10 when he finished third in Jeddah at the beginning of March. Since then Schwartzel has played the two following events in 10-over and three-over respectively. All that means is that Schwartzel has little form coming into The Masters, and he will have to rely mostly on his good memories at Augusta. Aside from his win 13 years ago, he also finished tied for 10th in 2022 and solo third in 2017.

Like Schwartzel, Van Rooyen has little to suggest he will be a factor this week at The Masters. Van Rooyen missed the cut at The Players Championship in mid-March, and did not play again until last week’s Texas Open. There he also missed the cut by one with rounds of 70 and 76. Van Rooyen will also be hoping his his third appearance goes better than his first two. In his debut in 2020, Van Rooyen withdrew after a first round 76. In his second trip to Augusta, he remained injury free but still missed the cut. In contrast, the long-hitting Lamprecht will be hoping to soak up the experience in his debut Masters. It won’t be his major debut though, as he played in The Open Championship last year. In fact, he led after the first round on his way to finishing as the low amateur for the week.