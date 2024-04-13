Erik van Rooyen the only South African to make the cut at The Masters

Erik van Rooyen was the only South African to make the cut on day two of The Masters at Augusta National on Friday. Van Rooyen carded a second round four-over 76 to drop to a three-over total, following his opening 71.

In much more difficult scoring conditions on the day, there was just one round in the 60s as the winds picked up considerably. Overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau did well to sign for a one-over 73 to maintain the lead on six-under. The LIV golfer was caught by Max Homa after he recorded an impressive one-under 71 to join his countryman. World number one Scottie Scheffler completed the trio of Americans tied for the lead with his level par 72.

Tiger Woods sets another Masters record Two shots ahead of Van Rooyen is Tiger Woods as he ended the first two rounds on a one-over total in a share of 22nd. Woods was tied for most consecutive cuts made in the Masters alongside Gary Player and Fred Couples, but has now made 24 in a row - dating back to 1997 when 17 of the players this week were not even born yet. Van Rooyen began the day in 14th position and now finds himself in a tie for 30th.

It was tough right from the start for Van Rooyen, with a bogey at the par five second before a double bogey at the par four seventh as he made the turn in three-over. Though he picked up a birdie at the signature par three 12th, further drops followed at the par three 16th and par four 18th for Van Rooyen. South African amateur Christo Lamprecht after his rounds of 74 and 78 saw him finish on eight-over, missed the cut by two in his debut Masters.