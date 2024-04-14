Tiger Woods bombs at The Masters as Erik van Rooyen keeps fighting

It was another tough day for scoring at the Masters on Saturday, and South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen battled his way around at Augusta once more. Van Rooyen signed for a six-over 78 to drop to nine-over for the tournament, following his earlier rounds of 71 and 76.

For his efforts, Van Rooyen slipped down the leaderboard 17 places to a share of 47th. Tournament favourite and world number one Scottie Scheffler continued to lead with a fighting one-under 71. He is one stroke ahead of Colin Morikawa, and two ahead of Max Homa.

DeChambeau drops back Meanwhile LIV golf player Bryson DeChambeau who held a share of the lead with Scheffler going into the weekend, dropped down to fifth on three-under with a three-over 75 despite a hole-out birdie from the fairway at the 18th. For Van Rooyen, the only SA player to make the cut after 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel and amateur Christo Lamprecht missed out, the third round was a struggle.