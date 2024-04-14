Tiger Woods bombs at The Masters as Erik van Rooyen keeps fighting

It was another tough day for scoring at the Masters on Saturday, and South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen battled his way around at Augusta once more.
Van Rooyen signed for a six-over 78 to drop to nine-over for the tournament, following his earlier rounds of 71 and 76.
For his efforts, Van Rooyen slipped down the leaderboard 17 places to a share of 47th.
Tournament favourite and world number one Scottie Scheffler continued to lead with a fighting one-under 71. He is one stroke ahead of Colin Morikawa, and two ahead of Max Homa.
DeChambeau drops back
Meanwhile LIV golf player Bryson DeChambeau who held a share of the lead with Scheffler going into the weekend, dropped down to fifth on three-under with a three-over 75 despite a hole-out birdie from the fairway at the 18th.
For Van Rooyen, the only SA player to make the cut after 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel and amateur Christo Lamprecht missed out, the third round was a struggle.
With just one birdie the entire day - at the signature par three 12th - Van Rooyen made the turn in two-over. Another drop followed at 10 to drop to three-over for the round, before the gain at 12.
A poor finish would lie in wait for Van Rooyen, as he bogeyed 16 and 17 before a deflating double bogey at the 18th mean he came home in four-over.
Van Rooyen, though, is still ahead of Tiger Woods on 11-over in a share of 52nd. The five-time Masters champion crashed to an 10-over 82 in round three, as any slim hopes he had of contending on Sunday vanished.