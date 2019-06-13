Scott Piercy hits out of the bunker on the ninth hole at Pebble Beach during the first round of the US Open on Thursday. Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

PEBBLE BEACH – Scott Piercy fired a four-under-par 67 to seize the clubhouse lead on Thursday early in the first round of the US Open, with plenty of marquee names in pursuit in tame conditions at Pebble Beach. Piercy’s US Open spot was only secured on Monday when he emerged despite a missed cut at the Canadian Open within the top 60 in the world – at No 59.

He raced out out of the gate – reaching five-under with three early birdies and an eagle at the par-five sixth.

He then rallied, after a double-bogey at the eighth, with birdies at 12 and 14.

A three-putt bogey at the par-five 18th put him in the clubhouse at four-under, with fellow American Rickie Fowler four-under through 14.

Hours before defending champion Brooks Koepka and 15-time major winner Tiger Woods were due to tee off, 28 players were under-par in cool, overcast conditions with little wind.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy shook off a double-bogey at his opening hole, the 10th and was three-under with three to play.

Austrian-born American Sepp Straka, Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland were also three-under on the course.

