Tiger Woods on LIV golf: 'Greg has to go'

Albany - Tiger Woods continues to battle two foes: his health and the LIV Golf Series. In comments made Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Woods disclosed he had two previously unreported surgeries following the serious leg injuries he sustained in a single-car crash in February 2021 in Los Angeles.

While declining to provide further details of the procedures, Woods said his current bout with plantar fasciitis is linked to the leg injury. The right foot condition will keep him from playing this week in the Hero World Challenge, which Woods hosts annually. He said he still plans to play in two events -- The Match on Dec. 10 and the PNC Championship the following week-- because of less pressure on his lower body since he can ride in a cart. "It was a tough decision just because I want to play," Woods said. "I like playing, I like competing, but unfortunately, I can hit the golf ball and shot you want, I just can't walk. And so I've had a few set backs during the year that I still was able to somehow play through, but this one Ijust can't. Only time can heal this one, and stay off my feet and get a lot of treatment done."

pic.twitter.com/C2HPgSSCAK — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 28, 2022 At The Match, he will pair with World No. 1 Rory McIlroy in a 12-hole match under the lights against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at Pelican Golf Clubin Belleair, Fla. At the PNC, he will play with his 13-year-old son, Charlie. "Charlie will just hit all the shots and I'll just get the putts out of thehole, so pretty easy there," he said. "But other than that, in The Match we'replaying in, we're flying in carts." Woods also devoted a portion of his session with reporters to the PGA Tour's battle with the LIV Golf Series, which is funded by the Saudis and led by former major champion Greg Norman. The two tours have ongoing litigation against each other, and Woods agrees with McIlroy, who spoke out earlier this month against Norman, that the two circuits can't work together until Norman is out of the picture.

"There is no willingness to negotiate if you have litigation against you,"said Woods, an 82-time winner on the PGA Tour. "I think Greg has to go first of all. If there’s one thing Tiger Woods will always want to do it’s compete. Once we’ve got walking back, we’ll be great pic.twitter.com/epgaDNslAI — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) November 29, 2022 "It has to start with leadership on their side, understanding that what is happening right now is not the best future for the whole game of golf. You need to have the two bodies come together and if one side has so much animosity, trying to destroy our tour, then how do you work with that?" His remarks echo the talking points McIlroy, who two weeks ago said, "I think Greg needs to go."

