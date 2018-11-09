US PGA
US PGA Highlights
Advertisement
More from US PGA
Brandon Stone tops SA contingent at PGA Championship
South Africa's Brandon Stone continues to ride the crest of SA golf wave, out-performing his compatriots at the weekend's PGA Championships in St. Louis13 August 2018 | US PGA
Koepka holds off Woods to win 100th PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka became only the fifth person to win both US Open and PGA Championship in the same year when he held off Tiger Woods by two strokes13 August 2018 | US PGA
Four SA golfers into PGA Championship weekend
Two late birdies helped Dylan Frittelli join Branden Grace, Brandon Stone and Charl Schwartzel as weekend contenders at the PGA Championship.12 August 2018 | US PGA
Koepka grabs PGA lead as Tiger joins crowded title hunt
Fourth-ranked Koepka, who had stretched the lead as large as five shots, fired a four-under par 66 to stand on 12-under 198 after 54 holes.12 August 2018 | US PGA