US Ryder Cup star Max Homa to play in Nedbank Golf Challenge

World number seven Max Homa will bring further Ryder Cup quality to the Nedbank Golf Challenge when he makes his debut in ‘Africa’s Major’ from November 9-12. The American, who made his first appearance in golf’s greatest team contest at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club last week as he top-scored for the US Team with 3 ½ points, will join teammate Justin Thomas and English Ryder Cup duo Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose in what is already a strong field at Gary Player Country Club.

The US$6,000,000 event is the penultimate tournament on the 2023 DP World Tour schedule, carrying an increased number of Race to Dubai Ranking Points as the 66-man field vies for a place in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. There has been no American winner of the Nedbank Golf Challenge since Jim Furyk lifted the iconic trophy in Sun City, and the six-time PGA TOUR winner is excited to make his maiden appearance in South Africa.

Excitement “I really enjoy playing golf in new places and experiencing countries I’ve never visited before, so I’m really excited to tee it up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge later this year,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting a taste of South Africa and it’s really cool that my good friend JT is going to be playing as well. I’m sure we’ll have an awesome time and I can’t wait to get over there.

“Gary Player is a legend of our game so to be able to play in a tournament with his name associated is an honour. He has done so much for golf worldwide, but particularly in South Africa, so it’s nice to be able to go over there and give a little something back.” The Nedbank Golf Challenge has been a highlight of the South African sporting calendar since its first edition in 1981, with defending champion Tommy Fleetwood among a glittering list of winners including South African golfing icon Ernie Els – a three-time winner of the event – the legendary Seve Ballesteros, and Major Champions Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam, Sir Nick Faldo, Retief Goosen, Trevor Immelman and Danny Willett. The 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge will once again be included on the DP World Tour schedule in partnership with Nedbank and Sun International and will be the penultimate event before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai. The winner of the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit will receive a place in the 66-player field at Gary Player Country Club.