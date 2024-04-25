WATCH: Charl Schwartzel, LIV teammates, shave heads to support his wife battling cancer

Charl Schwartzel and his LIV Golf teammates have shaved their heads in support of the 2011 Masters champion whose wife Ros is battling breast cancer.
In a video posted on Instagram by team Stingers, Schwartzel said he was shaving his head to support his wife while she undergoes treatment.
Schwartzel said: “We’re doing this in support of my wife. She’s been incredibly strong in her treatments for breast cancer. The Stingers are showing their support and me as her husband. I love her very much, and she’s a rock.”
Also seen in the video, Stingers teammates Branden Grace, Dean Burmester and Louis Oosthuizen all shaved their heads in support.
Show us your support
Stingers posted the video with the caption: “In support of the amazing Ros Schwartzel and all women around the world with cancer. If you want to show your support and join us, please send in your photos / videos of you shaving your heads and we will be posting them to help raise further awareness and hopefully save lives.”
Earlier this month, Schwartzel missed the cut at the Masters with rounds of 74 and 81.
Schwazrtzel became the first player in Masters history to birdie the last four holes in a row in the final round to win the title 13 years ago. It was also the 50th anniversary of Gary Player’s first win at The Masters, when he became the first non-American to win the event.
Schwartzel, now plies his trade on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. As a result, his world ranking has dropped to 414th. This is since the LIV Tour has no world ranking status, as the former world number six only qualified for the year’s first major as a past champion.
Having also missed the cut at the International Series Oman on the Asian Tour in February, Schwartzel has not earned any world rankings points in 2024.