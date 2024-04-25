WATCH: Charl Schwartzel, LIV teammates, shave heads to support his wife battling cancer

Charl Schwartzel and his LIV Golf teammates have shaved their heads in support of the 2011 Masters champion whose wife Ros is battling breast cancer. In a video posted on Instagram by team Stingers, Schwartzel said he was shaving his head to support his wife while she undergoes treatment.

Schwartzel said: “We’re doing this in support of my wife. She’s been incredibly strong in her treatments for breast cancer. The Stingers are showing their support and me as her husband. I love her very much, and she’s a rock.” Also seen in the video, Stingers teammates Branden Grace, Dean Burmester and Louis Oosthuizen all shaved their heads in support.

Show us your support Stingers posted the video with the caption: "In support of the amazing Ros Schwartzel and all women around the world with cancer. If you want to show your support and join us, please send in your photos / videos of you shaving your heads and we will be posting them to help raise further awareness and hopefully save lives." Earlier this month, Schwartzel missed the cut at the Masters with rounds of 74 and 81.