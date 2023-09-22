WATCH: Man goes berserk on golf course and threatens players by flexing muscles

While many are expecting a fierce and physical encounter between the Springboks and Ireland in their Rugby World Cup clash on Saturday, that match will have to be extraordinary if it is to eclipse the shock value of a video which has surfaced from what would normally be considered the tranquil fairways of the golf course.

Golf is generally known as a sport where you can get away from it all to relax and unwind. This was certainly not the case for this group of golfers in the USA.

In a video posted on TikTok by @kennethdavis8680, which has gone viral, a crazed golfer like a character straight out of a Quentin Tarantino movie confronts a group of golfers who apparently hit one of their balls relatively close to the man in question.

“Ok I was in one of the golf carts,” user yerrrrr told Golf Digest. “One of the girls hit her ball kind of close to him and we drove over so she could hit it again. He then grabbed the ball and said “oh no you ain’t! This is my ball now b*tch!”. But that was a special ball to her so she wanted it back.”