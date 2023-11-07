Lombard was delighted to be back at Sun City on Tuesday for an event which this year boasts a stellar 66-man field including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, Major winners Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari and Justin Thomas, and Ryder Cup stars Max Homa, Nicolai Højgaard and Robert MacIntyre as well as a host of other DP World Tour winners. “It’s great to be back. It’s always a special week with friends and family that come to support,” said Lombard.

“That’s what you play golf for. It’s great to have a few of the PGA Tour golfers here as well and it adds to the value of this event. I’m just really looking forward to this week.” The South African had a memorable 2019 tournament when he played alongside Ernie Els and Lee Westwood in the second round and shot 65 to lead by two going into the weekend. He then enjoyed a Saturday in front of his home fans and which he finished with a one-stroke lead going into the final round, before ending tied eighth.

“It was just so special playing with Ernie and Lee. I gained a lot from that week in terms of how to deal with that pressure and how to entertain the fans while still focusing on your golf. “I’ve matured a lot in the two years since then and I’m looking forward to the challenge this week.