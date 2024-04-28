Lena-Lisa and Terina: padel's sister power rangers

Sister supremacy was the theme of the day during the fourth Padel4Good tournament at the Virgin Active Padel Centre in Paarden Eiland in Cape Town on Saturday. Lena-Lisa Bester and Terina Coetzee, who have been dominating the Western Cape padel scene, shined yet again as they finished first and second in their respective teams at the weekend.

While the sisters are usually partners, they went up against each other at the all-women's event, with Bester and Genevieve Korsten claiming the top-podium spot and Coetzee and partner Alison Solomons taking second place. While Bester and Coetzee have shared many successes, including winning the Cape Town Tens tournament and the Sixes Festival, they also share a dislike - playing against each other. (From left to right) Sisters Terina Coetzee and Lena-Lisa Bester are dominating the Western Cape Padel scene in their category at the moment. Picture: FrankysFunkyFotos. That awkward moment "Oh my soul, it's terrible," said Bester when asked about the different dynamic of facing her sister.

"I told Randall (de Grill, tournament manager) before if there's a competition again they should put Group A in one corner and Group B in another corner and then put me in Group A and her in Group B," Bester, who started playing padel two years ago, quipped after her first Padel4Good tournament victory. "This is my third Padel4Good tournament. Playing for charity is amazing, and playing with all these amazing ladies is great. Padel4Good always sells out, so it's a good, competitive game. It's lovely playing for a good cause and having lovely ladies around.” Going up against her sister was no more enjoyable for Coetzee.

"My sister is my favourite partner, we have played two or three tournaments. We played the Cape Town Tens tournament and then the Sixes Festival and of course Padel4Good. It's really, really horrible playing against her.” Coetzee, who is pregnant, is hoping to get a few more tournaments in with her sister. "I'm going to try and stretch it out and play for as long as I can," she smiled.