Exciting things ahead for Padel Sports in South Africa

A quick glance at the history books or any significant archive would suggest that great things take quite some time to achieve. Even the old adage 'Rome wasnt built in a day' would suggest that, and in every day life it implies that nothing worth doing, or nothing massively significant, is traditionally achieved quickly.

You can make your own deductions and interpret it however you like, but the one thing that adage does explicilty state, inarguably, is that great things - big things - come with dedication. Looking at padel as a sport, however, you'd see that a scroll dating far back isn't that much needed, especially if it delivers the kind of impact that Padel4Good has.

At the weekend, Padel4Good hosted its final event of the year. And dedication was there, yet again. Saturday's tournament at the Virgin Active Padel Centre in Paarden Eiland brought the curtain down on a massively successful season for the sport, and the organisation - a Non-Profit that works in association with NPO Enrich South Africa, the Ryan O’Connor Foundation (ROC), and various sponsors that play a key role in assisting women and children affected by gender-based violence, abuse, poverty and hunger - picked up right where they left off following the most-recent men's event at the same venue a fortnight ago. Competitors turned out in large numbers for the showdown, with Genevieve Kortsen and Karen van Huyssteen finishing top of the podium, while Layinah Petersen and Retha Potgieter secured the second spot.

Lindy Sachs and Pravanya Pillay reigned supreme in the Plate final. Following the event, founder of EnrichSA, Gia Cawood, shared a heartfelt message to all of those who played a role throughout the season. "The enthusiasm and spirit at our recent women's event was unparalleled. It was a sold-out affair with an incredible response from the women who participated, making it an exceptional day on the court," said Cawood.

"The event itself was a testament to the dedication of our players and supporters in championing the cause of supporting women and children in South Africa. "The turn-out, energy and collective commitment make a positive impact, one game at a time. Looking back at the remarkable impact that was 2023, we are incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of our journey. To our dedicated players, supporters, partners and sponsors, your unwavering support has been the driving force behind our ability to contribute to such a vital cause. "Together we have made significant strides in empowering and supporting children, and we are immensely thankful for your continued support in our mission.

"As we reflect on the year's achievements, we look forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. With the unwavering support of our community, we are confident in our ability to continue creating meaningful change and supporting those who need it the most. "Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our journey; your support has been invaluable and we are so excited to continue making a difference together in the coming years. "Stay tuned for updates on our upcoming events and the schedule for 2024. We would like to wish you and your families a joyous, safe and blessed festive season ahead."

Given the strides the sport - a fusion between tennis and squash - has made since its courts were first launched on South African shores in 2019, with the sports governing body, the South African Padel Association (SAPA) holding the sport's very first Club Championship Competition in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic - there is, needless to say, much room for growth. But that shouldn't take too long.

Padel is the fastest growing racket sport in the world, with over 18 million players worldwide. And that in itself should serve enough reason to prove that not all great things need that much time. 1st: Genevieve Kortsen and Karen van Huyssteen