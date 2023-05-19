Bongi Msomi to lead Proteas at World Cup as Norma Plummer sticks with experience

Cape Town — Spar Proteas coach Norma Plummer made no surprise inclusion in her squad for the Netball Ball World Cup in Cape Town. The announcement for the upcoming tournament was made live on SuperSport earlier this evening where South African music sensation MiCasa got the event underway.

👋 Meet your SPAR Proteas squad for the 2023 Vitality @NetballWorldCup 🇿🇦🏆#SPARProteas | #NWC2023@TelkomZA @My_SPAR @Vitality_SA @WorldNetball_ pic.twitter.com/N8mlCk6urK — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) May 19, 2023 Bongi Msomi headlines the squad and will be keen to lead the team as she brings a wealth of experience and skill having been at several international tournaments including the 2019 World and last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Khanyisa Chewane, Karla Pretorius and Elmere van der Berg all made the final squad that really is filled with accomplished South African players. It’s also seems that Nicola Smith Elmere van der Berg have both overcome their injuries sustained and are fit for the Netball World Cup. SPAR Proteas Head Coach Norma Plummer has been in camp with a group of South African based players who are on a four-week hiatus break from the Telkom Netball League (TNL).

All the overseas based players were not part of this camp due to commitments in their respect leagues abroad. The team assembled at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sports (SAS), which has been their training base since 2022 on the 7th of May 2023 and have worked very closely with the Australian mentor for her to finally select her team. Plummer will lead her South African charges to their second successive World Cup after doing so again back in 2019. She believes that she has selected the best players to represent South Africa.

“We have been in camp since May 7th, and I believe that we have worked very hard with the players at our disposal. We have had some technical and tactical aspects of the game put to the players and at their game. We manage to get some practice matches as well so that, we are sure. We have chosen the best 15 players (12 traveling and 3 reserves) which we believe are the best options,” said Norma Plummer. 🇿🇦 The SPAR Proteas official squad for the Vitality Netball World Cup in Cape Town has been announced 🏐👏#HereForHer pic.twitter.com/aNJLvK2PY5 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 19, 2023

The players named will be looking to get some important game time as the TNL returns for the Pretoria leg in June as they look to fine tune their game ahead of the July tournament. South Africa kick their campaign off against Wales and will also face Jamaica and Sri Lanka in their Group C fixtures. The tournament begins on 28 July to 8 August. The group stage of the competition will see four games a day at the Cape Town ICC.