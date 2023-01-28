District Netball League boosts the game by adding juniors to the seniors’ tournament

Cape Town - Western Cape netball has been given a shot in the arm with the news that the ClemenGold District Netball League (DNL) will provide competition for juniors from the age of 8 years to join the seniors at the tournament in Stellenbosch. The 10-team tournament will take place from February 17 to 19 at the Woodmill Indoor Centre, the business and lifestyle centre in Devon Valley in Stellenbosch.

During the same period, there will be tournaments for the under-8 to under-14 age groups as well as under-16 and under-18 age groups. The DNL is placed alongside the Varsity Cup in terms of development. It allows non-students the opportunity to play and be scouted. Some players may even provide further player support for the 13-team Telkom Netball League.

Bennie Saayman, the president of the Western Cape Netball Federation said the players are hungry for competition. "The DNL started in 2021 with the weekend tournament for clubs and district teams. The fact that this is a sponsored tournament ensured the participation of all districts which makes players excited," said Saayman.

"Players are hungry for competition and this district clubs weekend competition is an add-on to our existing Western Cape competition programme. The fact that teams will again be supported by a sponsor is a bonus to players. "This competition ensures progress in all areas of the game. Not only players benefit from this competition but the supportive staff as well. Coaches are challenged with combinations according to opponents, technical staff need to understand procedures next to the court, which is most important. "This league will not help SA in the 2023 NWC directly since the Protea team has already been finalised but the DNL organising committee might consider an NWC awareness campaign since the world cup is 5 months away and everyone is excited."

Jo Prins who has been playing top-class netball for years and represented South Africa at the Under-21 level is thrilled that the DNL will provide more playing opportunities for girls of all ages. Prins, last year's Telkom Netball League best centre-court player, is looking forward to the tournament. "I am excited about female sports in general for the year ahead," said Prins. "I feel that 2023 is the year of female sport in South Africa, with a packed calendar. "It’s so important that people continue to rally behind women in sport, and I am thrilled to play a part. It’s about creating more opportunities for players and giving them greater exposure and playing time. It is how the game and those that play it, grow.

"That's exactly why coach Freda Kemp created the District Netball League. I feel that the more we play, the greater we can become. This will be my first year competing in the DNL. What a wonderful opportunity to be able to do what you love. "As a local girl, I will be playing for the Aramex Eagles (from Stellenbosch, Cape Winelands), and I hope that I can add to the success already gained from the tournament.

"All in all, for women's sport in South Africa, I can only hope that the professionalisation of the leagues becomes a reality and that our talented athletes can do what they love, full time and quit their day jobs! "I want to see women's sport grow more, off and on the field. I know that this won't happen overnight, but we are getting there, and we are moving in the right direction!"