by Zaahier Adams Nicholé Taljaard was in a defiant mood on Tuesday as the juggernaut that are the Silver Ferns roll towards the Proteas at the Netball World Cup, and her message was clear: Bring it on!

The Proteas face the defending champions New Zealand in Cape Town on Wednesday night at 6pm in a crucial clash and the home team need a positive result to keep their semi-final hopes alive but the Silver Ferns are an obstacle as big as Table Mountain standing in their way. The Kiwis have been in imperious form thus far at this Netball World Cup, boasting a 100% record, having disposed of Trinidad and Tobago (76-27), Uganda (54-44), Singapore (80-19) and Wales (83-34). But Taljaard (26), boasting the fearlessness of youth, believes the Proteas have the ability to stage an upset even though they will go up against with the hugely-impressive Silver Ferns’ South African-born goal defender Karin Burger.

“I don’t look at the team, and focus on them. I focus on our team and our strengths. I stand by myself and the team around me, and we try to bring out our strengths to beat what they have,” Taljaard said. “I am not scared of it. I am ready for the opportunity to show what we have. I am not nervous, just because I see every team as another opportunity to prove what I can do on the court. “It is just another goal defence, and another team we’re playing against.”

Taljaard will have a major role to play if the Proteas are to stay in the semi-final race. The Capetonian will most likely take centre stage along with Ina-Marie Venter or Elmeré van der Berg upfront after record goalscorer Lenize Potgieter was ruled out through injury on Monday, ahead of the victory over Trinidad and Tobago. Taljaard showed she was ready to take on the responsibility with a Player of the Match performance against the Calypso Girls. She won’t, however, be able to do it on her own and will need the likes of Venter, Van der Berg and squad newcomer Sesandile Owethu Ngubane to bring their “A-game” too.