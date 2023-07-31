From Uganda to the world champions ... Here’s the Proteas’ opponents in Netball World Cup ‘Super Sixes’

The Proteas will face Trinidad and Tobago in their first game of the Netball World Cup “Super Six” stage at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday. The CTICC was heaving for a third consecutive day on Sunday with Proteas fans once again in full voice behind their local team.

It was, however, not enough to drive Bongi Msomi’s spirited outfit to victory over a determined Jamaica. The 2022 Commonwealth silver-medalists ran out 67-49 deserved victors over the Proteas. But despite the defeat to Jamaica in a pulsating Pool C contest, the Proteas were already assured of progression to the next round after earlier victories over Wales (61-50) and Sri Lanka (87-32).

They now qualify as the second team in the group - Jamaica topped the table with a 100% record - and carry two points with them to the next phase of the competition. Along with Jamaica, the hosts will be paired with Pool C’s third-placed Wales and the three top-placed teams from Pool D in the newly-formed Pool G. This includes defending champions New Zealand (1), Uganda (2) and Trinidad and Tobago (3).

New Zealand also carry four points with them into the next round after their victories over Trinidad and Tobago (76-27) and Uganda (54-44). The Proteas will go head-to-head with the Silver Ferns in a crunch clash on Wednesday (6pm) before their final Super Sixes match against fellow African nation Uganda on Friday (4pm). Australia, Tonga, Fiji, England, Malawi and Scotland are the other six teams in Pool F.