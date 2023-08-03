Grab your calculators, part 2 … The Proteas’ mission impossible to qualify for Netball World Cup semis

The Proteas’ chances of making it to the semi-finals of the Netball World Cup were heavily reliant on the result between Jamaica and New Zealand on Thursday. The Sunshine Girls managed a famous 59-48 win over the Kiwi’s at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, leaving the hosts a small chance of reaching the final four of the tournament.

The Sunshine Girls condemned New Zealand to their biggest-ever loss at the Netball World Cup with goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler scoring 49 goals from 49 attempts 👏🇯🇲 #HereForHer | #NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/87gISjAqzr — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 3, 2023 The defeat was also the Silver Ferns biggest loss at a Netball World Cup. Prior to the match, South African fans had to get out their calculators to work out what Jamaica needed to do against the world champions to leave the Proteas with a chance of progressing.

The island nation needed to score in excess of 20 goals against the Silver Ferns, and South Africa would then need to beat Uganda by more than 50 goals to seal their semi-final place. The result between Jamaica and New Zealand is not a good one for South Africa. However, there is a mathematical chance. @NetballJamaica are impressing as they edge towards a first ever Netball World Cup victory over New Zealand 🇳🇿



The Girls continue their excellence as they defeated 🇳🇿 59-48 to secure another win as they journey to Gold in the World Cup 🇯🇲🥳#NetballWorldCup2023 #sunshinegirls pic.twitter.com/Rw3MJI8UTc — Dreen the Journalist 🇯🇲🇬🇧 (@AundreenL) August 3, 2023

The Proteas will need nothing less than a land slide win over Uganda; by 64 goals or more. It’s not going to be a simple task, though. Fred Mugerwa’s team actually beat South Africa the last time they met at last year’s fifth-place play-off at the Commonwealth Games. @AliciaPillay56