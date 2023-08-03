Independent Online
Thursday, August 3, 2023

Grab your calculators, part 2 … The Proteas’ mission impossible to qualify for Netball World Cup semis

Jhaniele Fowler (Captain) of Jamaica and Karin Burger of New Zealand during the Netball World Cup 2023

Jamaica sealed their first ever win over New Zealand with a victory at the Netball World Cup. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

Published 1h ago

The Proteas’ chances of making it to the semi-finals of the Netball World Cup were heavily reliant on the result between Jamaica and New Zealand on Thursday.

The Sunshine Girls managed a famous 59-48 win over the Kiwi’s at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, leaving the hosts a small chance of reaching the final four of the tournament.

The defeat was also the Silver Ferns biggest loss at a Netball World Cup.

Prior to the match, South African fans had to get out their calculators to work out what Jamaica needed to do against the world champions to leave the Proteas with a chance of progressing.

The island nation needed to score in excess of 20 goals against the Silver Ferns, and South Africa would then need to beat Uganda by more than 50 goals to seal their semi-final place.

The result between Jamaica and New Zealand is not a good one for South Africa. However, there is a mathematical chance.

The Proteas will need nothing less than a land slide win over Uganda; by 64 goals or more.

It’s not going to be a simple task, though. Fred Mugerwa’s team actually beat South Africa the last time they met at last year’s fifth-place play-off at the Commonwealth Games.

@AliciaPillay56

IOL Sport

