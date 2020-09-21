Netball return to the courts as 2020 Telkom Netball League relaunches

JOHANNESBURG - Netball South Africa (NSA) announced two additional teams will participate in the 2020 Telkom Netball League (TNL) at the relaunch of the netball season on Monday afternoon.

The Tornadoes from the Western Cape and the Kingdom Queens from KwaZulu-Natal were added to the teams' roster and will compete against the other 10 franchises, including defending and three-time champions the Gauteng Jaguars.

The 12 sides will compete for top honours in the Free State from the middle of October.

“As we have been talking over the years that we want to see the sport grow, this is one way of doing that,” said the NSA President Cecilia Molokwane. “The decision to have two more teams comes as no surprise because if you look at the Western Cape, they have appeared at almost every single final of the tournament, KZN is our biggest province and we therefore decided to make sure that we start there.”

Molokwane also unveiled a three year sponsorship extension of their headline sponsor Telkom.