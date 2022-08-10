Netball World Cup fever hits South Africa

Johannesburg - An uninformed observer would have been forgiven for thinking the World Cup was already here during the opening ceremony of the Spar National Netball Championships on Tuesday evening. There was the reveal of a huge flag emblazoned with the logo of the 2023 Netball World Cup tournament that South Africa will host in Cape Town next year in July and August.

Story continues below Advertisement

As if that was not enough, the reveal was accompanied by a rendition of Vicky Sampson’s ‘My African Dream’ by the Potchefstroom-based Dutch opera singer Amira. The older generation at the North West University’s rugby field no doubt found themselves sent on a trip down memory lane to the 1995 Rugby World Cup. And then Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane introduced six of the Proteas players who will be part of the World Cup squad to rapturous applause. Molokwane excitedly spoke about their state of readiness for next year’s tournament, revealing the upcoming developments in the build-up to the global spectacle.

“We are revealing the World Cup match ball in Sun City next week on the 16th (Tuesday). The ball has already arrived in the country and we are excited that the girls will now get the opportunity to train with the ball and get a feel of it. Also, on the same day we will unveil the clock that will be counting down to the World Cup.” Given that it is Women’s Month, Molokwane said they are intent on maximising the time to shine the light on the World Cup. “On the 22nd, (Sport and Recreation) minister Nathi Mthethwa will be revealing the World Cup mascot during the Africa World Cup qualifiers that will be played in Pretoria. We’ve been preaching that this is an African World Cup and what better way for us to prove this by revealing the mascot with our African sisters present, and during Women’s Month to top it all.”

Story continues below Advertisement

There is also the matter of the team’s look for the tournament and the president says the Proteas will be among the best in the sartorial splendour department. “The team’s kit for the World Cup has been designed and it is currently in production. I know that we are targeting International Women’s Day on March 8 to reveal the kit.” Meanwhile, Tshwane continued their dominance Wednesday morning when they registered their fourth successive win when they smashed Mangaung 45-20 to essentially book their spot in the semi-final.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hosts Dr Kenneth Kaunda beat Buffalo City 39-34, while Johannesburg ensured that there would be a new champion by beating holders Cape Winelands 38-31. @Tshiliboy IOL Sport