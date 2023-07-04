Netball World Cup trophy arrives in Western Cape to make significant final journey

With less than a month to go to the Netball World Cup (NWC2023) in Cape Town, the official Trophy Tour reached a particularly significant point on Monday. The Netball World Cup trophy had made it’s way across the country, visiting several provinces allowing all those who can’t be in Cape Town to get a glimpse of the trophy.

The trophy makes it’s final journey as it comes to the Western Cape Cape today and it’s a significant leg of the trip. Even more significant was that the handover took place at the Tsitsikamma Khoisan Village – so honouring the indigenous inhabitants of South Africa. The Khoikhoi and San are believed to be among the oldest cultures in the world. After a special celebration in Kareedouw with dignitaries, cultural groups and performances by local entertainers on Monday, the NWC trophy was taken to the Tsitsikamma Khoisan Village where Eastern Cape MEC for Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Nonceba Kontsiwe officially completed the handover to Anroux Marais, the Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport.

Netball World Cup Trophy Tour currently underway in the Eastern Cape, Humansdorp.#NetballWorldCup2023#PutYourHandsUp#NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/8SMvn8t13Z — Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) July 3, 2023 “The Western Cape Government is very happy and honoured to receive this trophy and to embark on a tour across our province to get all communities excited for the Netball World Cup,” said Marais. “Cape Town is ready and looking forward to hosting the Netball World Cup for the very first time on African soil. Western Cape, are you ready for the Netball World Cup trophy tour??



Minister Marais will receive the trophy this afternoon at the Bloukrans Bridge and then will travel across the province. We call on everyone to come out, dress up, take selfies and help us build up excitement! pic.twitter.com/wMNTUDx78E — CulturalAffairsSport (@WCGovCas) July 3, 2023 “Although all the matches are being played in Cape Town itself, we want to include the whole province in the build-up and actual tournament and so we are very happy that various municipalities have partnered with us to host fan zones and viewing centres.