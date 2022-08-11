Nomfundo Mngomezulu still can't believe she will be playing for SA at the World Cup

Potchefstroom — Nomfundo Mngomezulu has not stopped pinching herself to confirm she was not dreaming since her inclusion in the 24-member SPAR Proteas National Netball Team in April. The 20-year-old from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal was at a loss for words to describe what it means for her to be among the players who will be representing the country at next year’s World Cup.

“I am out of words,” she said on the sidelines of the SPAR Women’s Netball National Championships at the North West University’s Fanie du Toit Sports Grounds. “I’ve been dreaming and wishing to be part of the team and represent my country. “It has been my dream to play for my country, to wear that gold dress and even today I don’t believe I am part of this, to play for my county. I’ve been pinching myself since the announcement was made.” That dream though could well have ended long before she could show her potential if her father had had his way.

“My father was initially not happy about me playing netball. He didn’t support me. He’s got this memory of my aunt who was playing netball and got pregnant while travelling with the team. But I have had to prove my father wrong and show him that I am not going to fall pregnant.” Mr Mngomezulu is now a proud father and is excitedly looking forward to seeing his daughter playing for her country on the biggest stage of them all, the World Cup in Cape Town next July and August. “He’s very supportive now. Everyone back at home is supporting me and they are proud of me.”

As they should be. Nomfundo had previously played football but has gone on to become a star in netball. She’s a key member of the Johannesburg A side that will play in the semi-finals of the championships on Friday. “I am very happy with our performances because we’ve been training hard. It’s our time to play and shine although I was not happy that we lost (against Tshwane).” Mngomezulu was first called up to the national team last year and was in the 18-member side that played against Malawi.

She is excitedly anticipating the Africa Cup of Nations that will be in Pretoria from next weekend and sees it as an opportunity for her and the team to start fine-tuning for the World Cup. “Bongiwe Msomi (the national team captain) has been my role model from the onset, and I have been wishing to play with her and share a court with her. She is my coach at UJ and now my teammate in the national squad. I am very happy about that.” Mngomezulu does not have any fond memories of the World Cup because “I used to play soccer and never really watched the netball World Cup when it was live”.

But since beginning to play the sport seriously, she has been making efforts to get an understanding of just how big a stage the global showpiece is. “I was too young back then and had no interest in netball. But now, I am always watching some of the World Cup matches on YouTube and I can’t wait to be a part of it.” @Tshiliboy