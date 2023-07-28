Norma is no plumber ... Proteas coach Plummer knows how to win the Netball World Cup

The Proteas will have done well to improve on their fourth-place finish at the 2019 Netball World Cup by the time the 2023 version has run its course in Cape Town. The global showpiece starts in Cape Town today when all 16 teams will be in action at the International Convention Centre.

Hosts South Africa open their account against Wales, who are ninth on the world rankings, at 6pm. South Africa are currently fifth on the world standings, which is topped by Australia, who have won the world title a record 10 times outright. In 1979, however, the title was shared by Australia, New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago. That year, a round-robin format was used to decide the winner, and as it turned out, three teams tied at the top of the log.

Even asking South Africa to finish in fourth place is a tough ask. Behind Australia in the rankings are New Zealand (2), England (3), Jamaica (4) and South Africa (5). At the 2019 event in Liverpool, New Zealand, who have medalled in every one of the 15 tournaments, won the title for the fifth time. This will be the first time that the global showpiece will be played on South African soil, so that should be an advantage to the Spar proteas.

The history books show however that only three host countries have won the World Cup over the years since the first tournament in 1963. As tournament hosts, the Proteas will experience pressure like never before. The crowds will be predominantly South Africans, and that can be both a blessing and a curse. To do better than 2019, South Africa will have to medal and the history books show that South Africa have only medalled once in World Cup history, in 1995 when they lost the final in Birmingham to Australia.

South Africa will be playing in Group C along with Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka. It may be an advantage that South Africa plays Jamaica in their final group match on Sunday (6pm). The matches against Wales and Sri Lanka (4pm tomorrow) will allow the Proteas to get into their stride, work up a rhythm and be ready for Jamaica.

South Africa have had the odd win over England, but this will not come easily. In January at the Quad Series, South Africa held England to a draw. South Africa’s trump card will be their coach Norma Plummer, who has already written her name in world netball’s history books. The Australia-born coach won the World Cup as a player and then twice as the coach of her native country. During their preparations, she has taken every squad member under her wing and shown them what is required to win a World Cup. Let’s hope they will heed her guidance.