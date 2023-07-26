When it comes to an experienced player you don’t really get better than Proteas stalwart Phumza Maweni. Maweni will be playing in her third Netball World Cup and for this reason will be relied on as South Africa look to go all the way and bring home the trophy.

Her international netball journey began in June 2014 when she made her debut against Scotland, and then racked up her 100th Test during the 2022 Africa Netball World Cup Regional Qualifiers. She also became a regular standout player for the Western Cape's Southern Stings during the Telkom Netball League. Now she has her attention focused on doing herself, her team and her country proud at the this year's World Cup.



Phumza's tips to stay fit and injury free are:

1⃣ Eat healthy 🥗

2⃣ Stay active 🏃‍♀️

Having played in the last two tournaments, Maweni says being able to compete at the World Cup on home soil is something special.

“Oh, man, it means a lot. It is huge for me to play at home and be part of this group. It is just so amazing. I think it has been good. The setup, behind the scenes, the support, it’s amazing. I think we are so privileged to compete in front of our home fans. So, I think it is the thing that I will never take for granted, playing in South Africa.” Maweni will be a key figure in South Africa success at the CTICC, and her presence on the court can inspire players as she looks to etch her name in netball history. She says the team is targeting a podium finish, but they aren’t putting pressure on themselves.

“I think we are pumped. I think it is possible. Everyone talks about it and there is no pressure. We are such a nice group. So, we can just go and enjoy the game and deliver the best netball in our country. So, I think we have a chance to be honest, I do not see anything to stop us.” “It is amazing. This group is such an amazing group. We created a great culture in this team. We’re always excited to see each other. We are looking forward to what lies ahead and what we can do better as a team,” said Maweni on the atmosphere in the camp. First up for the Proteas will be Wales who are making their first appearance at a World Cup since 2015. They take on the ninth-ranked team at 6pm on Friday after the opening ceremony takes place at 4pm.