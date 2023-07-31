Proteas’ sharpshooter Lenize Potgieter ruled out of the Netball World Cup

The Spar Proteas were dealt a heavy blow on Monday when record goalscorer Lenize Potgieter was ruled out of the Netball World Cup due to injury. The Proteas are due to play Trinidad and Tobago in their first Stage 2 clash on Monday at 6pm.

Potgieter remained on the bench for the Proteas’ first two matches against Wales and Sri Lanka before returning to the court for the defeat against Jamaica on Sunday. The 29-year-old was in perfect shooting form as she completed 17 shots on goal, but her movement was severely limited due to both her knees being heavily strapped. She was, however, confident that her body would stand up to the remaining three Stage 2 matches, but unfortunately has now had to stand down.

Potgieter has been replaced by Gauteng Golden Fireballs sharpshooter Sesandile Owethu Ngubane. The Proteas’ shooting department also still boasts talented youngsters Elmeré van der Berg and Nichole Taljaard and the also the impressive Ina-Marie Venter. Potgieter is the second major Netball World Cup casualty on Monday after defending champions New Zealand also had shooter Grace Nweke ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

Nweke injured her knee in the Silver Ferns’ final pool match against Singapore on Sunday with Tiana Metuarau called up as her replacement. The Proteas and the Silver Ferns go head-to-head on Wednesday in a crucial Stage 2 clash. @ZaahierAdams