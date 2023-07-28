Independent Online
Razzle dazzle Mzansi! Proteas get Netball World Cup party started with stunning win over Wales

The Proteas pulled out all the stops as they kicked off the Netball World Cup in Cape Town with a stunning win over Wales

The Proteas pulled out all the stops as they kicked off the Netball World Cup in Cape Town with a stunning win over Wales on Friday. Photo: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

South Africa got their Netball World Cup off to a winning start as they beat Wales 61-50 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday evening.

At a bouncing CTICC, the Proteas couldn’t hold back the tears as the magnitude of the event sank in. The crowd were also in full voice, firing the team up for their first game of the tournament.

Not long after Khanyisa Chawane got the game going, Ina Marie Venter put the first points on the board for the home side.

A skilful intercept in the 8th minute of the first quarter saw some superb passing from South Africa, which lead to Venter adding more valuable points to the scoreboard.

The combination of Venter and Elmere’ van der Berg just kept on giving as the Proteas began to build up a healthy lead. Wales, though, showed they also came to play as they gave the South African defenders some work as the game went on.

Coach Norma Plummer made some wholesale changes in the third quarter, bringing in the fresh legs of goal attack Nicola Smith and wing defender Jeante’ Strydom as the Proteas looked to exert their dominance.

Some mistakes from the home team saw momentum briefly swing Wales’ way, but that did not last long as Venter was able to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Despite the intensity by Wales, South Africa were able to keep their noses in front as the game entered the final stages.

Q4 started rather slowly for the Proteas, but they managed to stay ahead, and even increased their lead in the process.

In the end, South Africa managed to hold on for a convincing win in their opener, and will be hoping to take their momentum into their second game, against Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon.

IOL Sport

