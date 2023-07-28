Champions New Zealand opened their Netball World Cup defence with a comprehensive 76-27 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the tournament opening game at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The Silver Ferns were never behind as they raced out of the starting blocks to stun the Caribbean nation in the first quarter 23-2.

The large deficit seemed to kickstart T&T into action as they delivered a better performance over the next two quarters as they reduced it to 43-11 at halftime and 53-20 at the end of the third quarter. New Zealand goal shooter Grace Nweke, who is of Nigerian descent and the fourth African to represent the Antipodean nation after South Africans Irene Van Dyk, Leana de Bruin and Karin Burger, was in fine form with the Silver Ferns star delivering a perfect performance under the net with 31 goals from 31 attempts. Fellow goal attack Maia Wilson was also on target with 22 goals from 24 attempts.

“It was really exciting to get out on court and have our first hit out. To get the nerves out of the way,” Nweke said. “I wouldn’t say that was comfortable. We had to work really hard for the whole 60 minutes. T&T really put in a good performance as well,” Zoink 🙌



From outta nowhere Karin Burger plucks the ball from the sky for the @SilverFernsNZ ✈#NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/ILlY9qWZqw — Sky Sport NZ (@skysportnz) July 28, 2023 “It was really exciting to get out on court and have our first hit out. To get the nerves out of the way and I’m looking forward to the future matches.”

The Silver Ferns enjoyed fervent support inside the Cape Town Convention Centre with a large travelling contingent having made their way to the Mother City. They were also the “home team” with South African-born star Burger excelling in the centre of the court, which gave way to loud cheers every time she touched the ball. Burger certainly did not disappoint as she delivered a Player of the Match performance to kickstart her tournament on home soil.