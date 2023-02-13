Second phase of Netball World Cup tickets go on sale

Johannesburg - The 2023 Netball World Cup Local Organising Committee on Monday announced the opening of the second phase of ticket sales for the tournament.
Netball fans who missed out on the first phase of ticket sales can now take advantage of this opportunity and secure their tickets for all 60 matches, including the semi-finals, bronze-medal match and final, by visiting https://nwc2023.org.za/tickets/
The hosts Netball South Africa welcomed three of the world’s top netball teams Australia, New Zealand and England to Cape Town in January, for the recent Quad Series which was held at the World Cup venue, the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
2023 Netball World Cup tournament director Priscilla Masisi, said SA is now ready to welcome the netball world from 28 July to 6 August.
“The Quad series has indeed given the Local Organising Committee an opportunity to have a dry run and identify opportunities to ensure our athletes and fans have a memorable world-class experience, and we are not indeed far off in terms of our state of readiness in hosting this upcoming international spectacle with effect from July-August this year,” Masisi said.
There will be a range of tickets available across the tournament, with ticket prices starting from R500, and classified in various categories inclusive of gold, silver and bronze levels, as well as adult and junior prices, making it accessible for everyone to be part of the action.
With 16 qualifying countries, the 2023 Netball World Cup will be the largest women’s world sporting event ever to be held on African soil. Four African countries have qualified namely, SA, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Uganda.
