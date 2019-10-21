South Africa continued their unbeaten run at the African Netball Cup with a runaway 71-36 victory over Kenya at the Bellville Velodrome in Cape Town on Monday.
The continent’s top-ranked team was in rampant form against their less fancied opposition.
South Africa was the dominant force on the court takin an 11-point lead after the first 15 minutes of the encounter.
The home side nearly doubled their score in the second quarter extending their advantage to 36-20 going into the break.
National coach Dorette Badenhorst stuck with the same starting seven in the first half before making two changes after the break. Stalwarts Bongi Msomi and Lenize Potgieter watched from the side of the court without any need to warm up.