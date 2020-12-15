Strong Spar Proteas squad ready for action against Uganda
By Xilombe Mathye
JOHANNESBURG - Netball South Africa (NSA) announced the SPAR Proteas squad that will participate in their three Test match series against Uganda on Tuesday afternoon. NSA president, Cecilia Molokwanealso confirmed that the President’s VII, the SA national Under-21s, the Uganda Under-21s and Namibian national team will also be participating at the 2021 SPAR Challenge.
“The series against Uganda, who are ranked seventh in the world, is part of our preparations for the Netball World Cup,” said Molokwane. “It is important for our players to play as many competitive matches as possible so that they get some game time under their belts and at the same time give coaches adequate time to try out various combinations.”
Dorette Badenhorst, the SPAR Proteas head coach, said the matches would help the team grow and give them the international exposure they need.
“The more we can play, and the more experience the team can get, the better they will become. Therefore, it is also important to give more players opportunity through the Presidents VII team.”
That VII will also be participating in Cape Town and will be coached by Jenny van Dyk. And Van Dyk expressed her excitement to be part of the Challenge. Said Van Dyl: “As a team we are truly honoured to be included in the Challenge and we are determined to give our best performance.”
The U21 team, coached by Dr Elsje Jordaan, will be announced after the training camp that will take place between January 10 and 14 in 2021. Broadcast schedules, fixtures and the venue will be announced in the early days of January.
SPAR Proteas squad
Shooters: Nonsikelelo Mazibuko, Bongisa Wete, Chantelle Swart, Renske Stoltz, Jessica du Plessis
Centres: Marlize de Bruin, Lungile Mthembu, Jo Prins, Didintle Keebine, Fezeka Sondzaba
Defenders: Jeante Strydom, Akosua Mensah, Nozipho Ntshangase, Ane Retief, Monique Reyneke, Pamela Chukwu
SA President's XII squad
Shooters: Sigi Burger, Lenize Potgieter, Ine-Mari Venter, Lefebre Rademan, Nomfundo Mngomezulu
Centres: Bongiwe Msomi (C) Khanyisa Chawane, Tshinakaho Mdau, Rome Joubert, Izette Griesel
Defenders: Karla Pretorius, Shadine vd Merwe, Phumza Maweni, Sikholiwe Mdletshe, Jeanie Steyn