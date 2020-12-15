Strong Spar Proteas squad ready for action against Uganda

By Xilombe Mathye

JOHANNESBURG - Netball South Africa (NSA) announced the SPAR Proteas squad that will participate in their three Test match series against Uganda on Tuesday afternoon. NSA president, Cecilia Molokwanealso confirmed that the President’s VII, the SA national Under-21s, the Uganda Under-21s and Namibian national team will also be participating at the 2021 SPAR Challenge.

“The series against Uganda, who are ranked seventh in the world, is part of our preparations for the Netball World Cup,” said Molokwane. “It is important for our players to play as many competitive matches as possible so that they get some game time under their belts and at the same time give coaches adequate time to try out various combinations.”

Dorette Badenhorst, the SPAR Proteas head coach, said the matches would help the team grow and give them the international exposure they need.

“The more we can play, and the more experience the team can get, the better they will become. Therefore, it is also important to give more players opportunity through the Presidents VII team.”