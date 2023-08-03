WATCH The humble cotton wool could be Uganda’s secret weapon against Proteas at Netball World Cup

Uganda coach Fred Mugerwa says his team will be playing eight players instead of seven when they they take on the Proteas later today at the Netball World Cup in. The two teams meet in the final ‘Super Sixes’ match after the Proteas ... to New Zealand last night.

Uganda got a win over Wales on Wednesday and also almost slayed the Silver Ferns in the early round but went down 54-44 to the world champions. The ‘She-Cranes’ also got a beat the Proteas at the Commonwealth Games in August last year. A 54-48 win saw Uganda seal a fifth place finish in Birmingham. However the Proteas certainly had an eighth man in the raucous crowd during their match against New Zealand, a fixture they went on to draw. A few South African player credited the crowd for their support in helping secure a valuable point against the world champions.

Today at 4pm, they will not take on the home team who have been enjoyed capacity crowds during the first group stage of the competition. Mugerwa says his side will be up against an ‘extra player’ as they are well aware of the home support the Proteas enjoy. “We are going to playing eight people, they (the Proteas) will have the crowd which is there eighth man. I will tell the players not to fear the crowd, they can maybe put in some cotton wool in their ears so they don’t hear the noise of the crowd and just play their own game.”