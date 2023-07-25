WATCH: The Proteas have ‘no fear’ ahead of World Cup, says Netball SA chief Blanche de Guerre

There are bound to be nerves for any team ahead of a World Cup and it seems the Proteas are soaking it all in ahead of the Netball showpiece in Cape Town.
South Africa have are hard at work as they preparing for the start of the tournament this coming Friday where they will take 9th ranked Wales. They then face Sri Lanka on Saturday the 29th. The Proteas are the favourites in their group but there also take on dark horses 4th ranked Jamaica in their last pool match.
With just a few days left before the event kicks off for the first time on African soil, Netball SA CEO Blanche De Guerre says the Proteas are in their element ahead of the World Cup.
“There’s no fear at all, there’s more excitement, they feel comfortable and comfortable that they will do their best and we believe them. We believe in what they have shown and also with Norma Plummer there, we are fortunate to have that experience.
She had a few World Cups and she brings, not only on court but she brings experience off court. She knows the players, she knows the psychology of an athlete, said De Guerre.“
WATCH: ‘We learnt from our mistakes ...’ Netball SA coy about Proteas’ World Cup pay day
WATCH: You’ve got 65 million people backing you ... Springboks, Netball Proteas wish Banyana well at World Cup
Captain Bongi Msomi urges Proteas to show grit and discipline
Strydom still can’t believe she’s part of Proteas team for home Netball World Cup
Proteas captain Bongi Msomi pinching herself ahead of the Netball World Cup despite veteran status
Netball SA CEO Blanche de Guerre has been at the heart of the bid since the process began in 2018, where the process was also hampered by Covid-19.
“We were brave but we had the assurances from World Cup that we can do it. A lot went into all the arrangements and made lots of promises in a thick book, that we have to follow through, we can’t jippo anything. So there is a lot of work to be done. The CTICC if you saw it before versus now you won’t believe that this was an empty space.”
@AliciaPillay56