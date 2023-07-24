WATCH: ‘We learnt from our mistakes ...’ Netball SA coy about Proteas’ World Cup pay day

Netball SA are coy about just how much the Proteas will be getting as an incentive for the Netball World Cup, which is due to start in Cape Town this week. Ahead of the 2019 tournament the team was promised R1 million rand each if they won the World Cup where they finished fourth in Liverpool.

The Proteas were also promised R750 000 if they finished second, R500 000 for third place and R200 000 for making the semi-finals. But this time round Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane says they have decided not to reveal just how much the players would be getting. “We are not going to announce anything, we learnt from our mistakes. In Liverpool we announced that if they go to the semi-finals and win it they would get a R1 million each and I think they concentrated more on the million than on playing the game itself.

𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗙𝗜𝗫𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗦 🏆

𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 1⃣



South Africa is grouped with Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka in Group C. Catch the SPAR Proteas in action LIVE on SuperSport and SABC Sport. 👏



🇿🇦🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇱🇰#SPARProteas | #NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/c4nq7NndQ0 — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 20, 2023 “We talked to them (the players) and we told them that there will be incentives obviously, they know that. We gave them incentives when they ended fourth at the 2019 World Cup. But for now let’s keep it to ourselves and and not announce the incentives that are there“, said Molokwane at the launch of the pop-up PUMA Netball store in Cape Town. The Proteas have been hard at work preparing for the tournament, but have also been mingling with fans around various locations and immersing themselves in the World Cup atmosphere. Train like a beast, unleash the best! 💪🔥#SPARProteas | #NWC2023 | #UnitedAsOne pic.twitter.com/TfqSVWZH6C — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 24, 2023 South Africa take on Wales in their opening match on Friday at 4pm, just after the Opening ceremony which is set to begin at 2pm at the CTICC.