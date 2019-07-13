Bongiwe Msomi was proud of her team getting a win in the opening game of the Netball World Cup. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

LIVERPOOL – The South African Proteas team started their Netball World Cup campaign on a winning note on Friday with a 76-45 defeat of Trinidad and Tobago. Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi was pleased with her side’s overall performance.

“At first it was a little shaky. But the second quarter, we stepped up. We did not know what to expect, we did not know how they played,” said Msomi.

“Then the second quarter was better, because we could work things out. I think the team played very well, if it were according to me, everyone who played today deserved a player of the match accolade. We played very well as a team and fought for each other. Well done to Trinidad and Tobago as well for putting up such a fight.”

SA coach Norma Plummer said: “We were expecting Trinidad and Tobago to come at us, and they did exactly that, my players really stood the test of time, I think we played very well and made sure that we get off the mark properly.

“I am happy and satisfied with the winning start.”

South Africa’s next match is against Fiji on Saturday.

African News Agency (ANA)