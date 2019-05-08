Percy Tau has proven that he is destined for a bigger European league. The mercurial Tau was voted the best player in the Belgian Second Division on Monday.

Tau’s meteoric rise has been a thing of a beauty. Last season Tau was voted the best player in South Africa and replicated that in Belgium. That is an inspiring story.

Tau is on loan at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise where he is tormenting and mesmerising the opposition defence with his silky skills, deft touches and his ruthless finishing.

Tau is on the books of the English Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion but he doesn’t qualify to ply his trade in England.

Obviously rules are rules but I believe that Tau can play in a bigger league and succeed.

He is a gem. Tau is a top talent. In the past had the likes of Lucas Radebe, Quinton Fortune, Shaun Bartlett, the late Phil Masinga and John “Shoes” Moshoeu, Mark Fish, Sibusiso “Rhee” Zuma, Nasif Morris, Aaron “Mbazo” Mokoena, Tsepo Masilela and Steven “Schillo” Pienaar who represented the country with flying colours abroad.

They made their name in top European leagues.

Tau doesn’t deserve to play in the second tier of Belgian football. His performances for Union warrants him joining a much better and bigger league.

Belgian Second Division was a great platform for him to launch his name in Europe but it is time for him to move on.

Yes, we have the likes Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly, Lebo Mothiba and Lebohang Phiri doing an admirable job in France but we also need to have more players plying their trade in top European leagues.

Tau is a poacher of note. Scoring goals and putting defenders to the sword is his hobby.

He is a man for the big occasions. He is a type of a player who will always make a huge impact wherever he is.

When I talk about impact, I’m referring to what Radebe did at Elland Road for Leeds United during his spell. I’m talking about what Zuma delivered for Copenhagen in Denmark during his heydays.

Do you remember how McCarthy dazzled the masses in Portugal for FC Porto? Tau is capable of leaving such memories at top clubs in Europe. That’s how talented he is. At the age of 24, he is no youngster by European standards. What he achieved in Belgium doesn’t surprise me at all.

I can’t wait to see him in action for Bafana Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations next month. The young lad is reaping the rewards of his diligence, humbleness and an iron will to win.

Tau always set high standards for himself. It is a pity that he doesn’t qualify for the work permit to play in England. He is ready to take the world by storm. He has proven that time and time again for both club and country.





The Mercury

Like us on Facebook