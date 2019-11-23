Sleepy hollow kids pumped to upset Chiefs









Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping they can keep their winning form going when they meet Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix AWEH, Ma se kinders! Greetings from the land of Gatsby, the sea views and Proooooooovince! The Sangoma, on a whim and a Croatian prayer, is on a cheeky Cape mission, sampling alles from Mzansi Super League to snoek in Simon’s Town. Local truly is lekker. Speaking of which, it’s the final four in the Telkom Knockout, which is the first domestic silverware up for grabs. Most have already picked the finalists to play at SA’s best stadium, the Moses Mabhida. Sundowns and Chiefs is the dream final, but KwaZulu-Natal has two teams in the last four. Potentially, Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows yase-Lamontville could play a cup final ekhaya (at home). This would be a saucy typa serendipity, but most Jozi sorts think we will just end up with a bowl of pity. Aweh! The question is, will the semis go to form, or serve up some different gravy? Today, Golden Arrows face Sundowns, at the illustrious kasi stadium - Sugar Ray Xulu. Last time these spans played eSkomplazi (Clermont Township), Arrows won 3-2.

It’s Abafana Besthende (Arrows) versus Abafana Bastyle (Sundowns), in what should be a classic.

Tomorrow, the iPhone boys Kaizer Chiefs host Maritzburg United, at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit. The boys from the Burra will be keen to defy the odds and chow the cheese out of the Glamour Boys, for the first time in four years.

Chiefs are 22/10 favourites, with Maritzburg priced at 7/2. Eric Tinkler is pumped for a potential upset, with the game at a “neutral venue”, which may be in favour of the kids from Sleepy Hollow.

Ukhumbule (remember) that both teams snuck through the quarters via penalties, so it wasn’t plain sailing. This weekend, Sangoma sees aboYellow baba.

The English Premier League is also back after the break. The talk on everybody’s lips (die hele week) is, José is back!

The man the fans once called ‘The Magic Man’, Mauricio Pochettino - has been sacked and replaced by ‘The Special/Happy One’, José Mourinho.

Pochettino did a sterling job last season, by qualifying for the Champions League final. However, 2019/2020 has shown him flames. Spurs have been playing some proper grubby stuff this season, winning just three out of 12 games.

Mourinho’s first test at the helm is a London derby away to the Hammers today. You can bet your bottom dollar that DJ Rowley will be backing his boys in claret and blue, who are priced at a saucy 9/2, with Spurs at 18/10. These odds definitely shifted midweek upon announcement of the new main Dala back in London Town. I’m backing the bet of goals on both ends, and a possible draw.

Arsenal face bogey side Southampton, high flyers Leicester travel to Brighton, Palace play league leaders Liverpool, City host Chelsea and promoted Sheffield United play Manchester United.

I’m going with Man U, Liverpool, Leicester and City doing the business.





The Star