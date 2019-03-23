Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo will eager to get his team to do well against Libya. Photo: Photo: safa.net

The Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are wrapping up and this happens to be an important week for our boys in Tunisia. Bafana Bafana play Libya in a game which requires us to get a draw to qualify. Libya, even on neutral ground, will be no easy feat.

I must admit, Bafana Bafana is quite low on the list of national teams I support (preceded even by netball nowadays).

Then there is Coach Stuart Baxter and his recent squad choices, which are quite questionable. However, come Sunday, I will be watching and putting all my energy into helping Bafana over the line.

Other interesting matches on the continent are Botswana hosting a must-win match against Angola, and Ghana at home to Kenya in a top of the group clash.

Our neighbours, unfortunately, will be served by Angola, whereas Ghana and Kenya may agree to a stalemate. But I fancy Ghana ekhaya.

The footy scene oorkant is a full schedule, with the Euro 2020 qualifiers on the go. Look for some upsets amongst a bunch of one sided, mundane games, similar to Scotland’s bun served by Kazakhstan.

Then, in Super Rugby, there is a full line-up of games, after we were robbed last week with three fixtures on the Saturday, of which one was understandably cancelled.

On that note, condolences and prayers go out to the citizens of Christchurch and of New Zealand.

The Hurricanes host the Stormers in Wellington, Waratahs are at home to the Crusaders, and last week’s comeback side, the Lions, travel to play the Sunwolves.

The Crusaders will be itching to play for their city’s people, so askies Waratahs that you are the unfortunate opponents. The same goes for Stormers, who will be catching a backlash, courtesy of the Canes.

The Lions will hopefully travel well and not slip up in the ridiculous Singaporean heat. Watch those slippery hands, baba.

I am tentative on the last call, but Lions should win? In other words, jump in on the handicap for all the away teams. Then, locally, the Sharks coming off a much needed bye, play the Rebels.

The other local game is the Bulls hosting the Chiefs at Loftus, in what is traditionally a very high scoring match. This one should be no different.

Rebels are still smarting from their defeat at Ellis Park, where they squandered a 21 point lead at half-time to the Lions. The Chiefs bounced back last week to draw at home to the Canes, so will be coming in hot, no doubt.

Mina ngithi back the local teams to dala, but watch out for those handicaps of -10 points in each match. That may be touch and go, but they are achievable.

Lastly, tomorrow early bells gives an Aussie derby. Last week’s narrow winners, the Reds, are at home to the Brumbies. Those Brumbies look a sort this year, and are likely to fight out for top spot on the Australian log with the Rebels, so I would back them to get this win on the road, handicap and all. In the other competition where Saffa sides are competing, our Kings and Cheetahs are on the road.

Unfortunately, both of them are likely to catch another European bun. When the bookies decide to give us the handicaps, we may look at taking a dip. That is, if the handicaps are excessive, as expected. At anything in excess of -24 points on either, I would take a punt.

Finally, in cricket action, it’s a season wrap for our boys at the Bullring, in what may be a decider, if we slipped up izolo in Pitoli?

The Proteas wrap up the T20 series against Sri Lanka, in what has been a good start to the year, and building towards this year’s World Cup.

The other series that kicked off yesterday is Pakistan hosting Australia. This should be a treat, after Australia surprised everyone and won the ODI series in India. However, they lost the series when they were last in the UAE.

The times are lekker for viewing for us, so if you like the game, go put some mulas on the sandpaper boys to win in the desert.

