It’s the business end of the FA Cup this weekend, with both semi-finals taking place at Wembley Stadium. First up, it’s the Citizens of Manchester City up against the Seagulls of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Kusasa (tomorrow), it’s the other disko, between the Hornets of Watford and the Wolves.

Today’s match is likely to be a one-sided game, where Man City should win by a couple of goals.

In order to get some value, one would have to venture away from the mundane straight win call, which is as short as 1/10.

Look at taking a bet on ‘Both teams to score + Manchester City to win’, priced at 19/10.

Then, it’s Watford versus Wolves, which is a nightmare to try and call. Wolverhampton’s latest performances, especially their recent two wins against United, will have most backing them, and is why they are favourites at 14/10 in comparison to Watford’s 2/1.

Sunday’s game will be quite different to the other semi-final, as both teams have a realistic chance of winning.

Neither side will want to get this close to a Cup Final – in a competition that is so rich in history and amongst the biggest trophies one can win in football – and then drop the ball.

I’d prefer to shy away from this one, but that’s not Sangoma’s style, so my call is that this game goes to extra time.

And if forced to call a team, I’d say Watford will perhaps take the honours. However, the safest bet would be ‘both teams to score’, which is priced at 8/10.

In the EPL, there have been games the whole week, with some interesting results. Given the midweek action and the cup ties, there are not many games of interest this weekend, barring the Everton and Arsenal clash.

This match is a must-win for the Gunners away from home to still be in the mix for the Champions League.

Everton at home won’t lie down, and this will make it a cagey match.

I have a sneaky suspicion that Arsenal may drop points here, so as a Gooner, I’m staying far away.

If you want to make a bet, I’d advise you to take Arsenal at the pricey 13/10, which is a gift for a team sitting third on the log

Locally eMzansi, it’s the Sea Robbers travelling to play the Students in a crucial top of the table encounter.

The Buccaneers are looking good at the minute – mara, the Students at home are the business bafethu.

I’m going to go on instinct and call the Buccaneers to eke this one out, but I reckon both spans may be satisfied with a draw.

Then there is the ever exciting Hong Kong Sevens on the go. This is the most sought after trophy on the HSBC Sevens circuit, and definitely the one everyone wants to win.

The rugby should be phenomenal and this is definitely a bucket-list item, for one Sangoma and the Zondis (kanti Doc, when are we going?).

Our Blitzboks boys have not won in Hong Kong in a while, so could it be their time? I doubt it.

Each Sevens tournament is tough to call; it’s like being pressed for a piss and pissing in the wind, whilst hoping to stay dry, good luck!

So, seeing that it’s a coin toss to call a winner here, I did just that (not too Sangoma-rish of me), with Michael Weare’s assistance (with an imaginary coin) somewhere over the Namib Desert.

It landed on heads, which represented Fiji in my head. Let’s wait and see, but USA or New Zealand may spoil the party.

In Super Rugby, today’s games should be good, high-scoring contests, unlike that stinker between the Reds and Stormers izolo, that was 0-0 at halftime.

The Crusaders host the Brumbies, the Blues play the Waratahs, the Rebels go in against the Sunwolves and last but not least, there’s the Bulls at Loftus against the Jaguares.

My calls without knowing the handicaps is Crusaders, Waratahs, Rebels and Bulls all to win by a try or more.

Any mildly interested viewer or golfer is counting the days to the Masters show out of Augusta baba, the pinnacle of all golfing tournaments and it’s only five days away kids.

