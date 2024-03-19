Padel: A ‘lekka way’ to compete and keep fit

It's a well-known fact that padel is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and when it comes to racket sports, it's undoubtedly right up in terms of exponential growth. But why is that?

Many padel fanatics would put their keen interest down to the inclusive nature of the sport, with it being enjoyable and adaptable to different skill and fitness levels. With padel being played in doubles and player interaction guaranteed within the enclosed courts during matches, there are those who would mention the social aspect as the main draw card. And then there's the cross-over appeal that can catch the eye of tennis and squash lovers. The fact that it's easy to learn is, of course, another bonus. When you zoom in on the Cape Town padel scene, the Padel4Good organisation adds another 'why-to-love' element to the sport's rep - charity. The third Padel4Good event of the season took place at the Virgin Active Padel Centre in Paarden Eiland on Friday evening and served the same energy, atmosphere and action as has come to be expected from these competitions.

The winners, Jacques Roos and Karl Tomlinson shared just why the sport, specifically the Padel4Good events, hooked them. "I've been playing for about a year and a half. I have played around 150 games, but that excludes full tournaments, so I've probably played around 200," said Roos. "I moved from Joburg to Cape Town and I wanted to join a tennis club, I last played tennis in school. So, I paid my tennis membership fees, bought a racket, rocked up at the tennis club, played one game and I started chatting to the people around the court who were talking about padel...and I've never gone back!"

"Life gets so busy that you forget to give back, but it's so important. You pay to enter these tournaments, but you definitely get your money back...you don't enter for the prizes, but those are great as well." Tomlinson added that the overall atmosphere is a huge part of the Padel4Good fixtures' popularity.

"I've been playing for about a year. The tournament is a vibe every single time, and the thing is, it's done in such good spirit. Everybody is just playing and competing and they do it in such a lekker way. Padel4Good Men's Tournament Results: 1st: Karl Tomlinson and Jacques Roos