Independent Media and Emirates – a global connector of people and passions – is giving one young rugby fan the chance to fly to Japan to be a flag bearer for the pool match on 21 September, 2019.

As Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup 2019, the airline introduced their flag bearer competition as a unique campaign platform that would get rugby fans of all ages excited about the upcoming tournament.

The competition is open to all boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 16, who are residents of South Africa. The lucky winner and their parent or guardian will receive return Economy Class tickets to Japan, three nights’ accommodation and two tickets to the match.

Most importantly, the winner will proudly wave their country flag as they lead the team out onto the pitch and will also participate in the pre-kick-off ceremony, among some of the world’s finest rugby players.

Fouad Caunhye, Regional Manager of Emirates Southern Africa, expressed his thoughts on the competition: “The Emirates experience has always been about celebrating the rich cultural diversity of world sports and connecting passionate fans across borders. Our flag bearer programme gives children in local communities the opportunity of a lifetime – to experience this prestigious sporting event first-hand – and revel in our shared passion for rugby.”

“Emirates understands the importance of rugby, particularly at a local level, and our sponsorship aims to unite all rugby fans in a global celebration of the sport.”

Emirates connects more South Africans with world-class sporting events through four daily flights from Johannesburg to Dubai and onwards to Japan and the rest of the world. Emirates also operates two daily flights to Cape Town and a daily flight to Durban.