The 2015 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match between South Africa and New Zealand at Twickenham Stadium on October 24, 2015 Photo by Mark Metcalfe - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images.

We are slowly coming to a close to Independent Media and Emirates’ search for a young rugby fan to become the only flag bearer from South Africa at Rugby World Cup 2019™.



The lucky winner will travel to Japan with a guardian to lead a team out onto the pitch for the match on 21 September, 2019.





To stand a chance to walk with top rugby players, rugby fans between the ages of 10 and 16 can SMS the word ‘Emirates’, their name and email address to 33258. Entries close on 10 August.





Along with the unique honour of representing their country on the sporting field, the prize includes return Economy Class tickets to Japan, three nights’ accommodation and two tickets to the match.





Emirates has a rich heritage in sport and an extensive portfolio of top-class rugby sponsorships, including the Johannesburg-based Emirates Lions. As a proud connector of people and their passions and being a Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup 2019™, Emirates is utilising its global reach to bring rugby fans in South Africa closer to the game, which remains a strong source of pride in the country.





Emirates connects South Africans with world-class sporting events through four daily flights from Johannesburg to Dubai and onwards to Japan and the rest of the world. Emirates also operates two daily flights to Cape Town and a daily flight to Durban.





What’s more, starting 20 September, Rugby World Cup 2019 matches will be screened live on over 150 Emirates flights via dedicated sports channel, Sport 24, which is available on the airline’s award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice.





For more information on the competition’s terms and conditions, please see T&C's below:



