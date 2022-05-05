Becoming a rugby selector could be as simple as buying a beer

Cape Town — Just go buy a beer! A Carling Black Label, to be specific. That’s all it takes for fans to vote for the players and head coach they’d like to see star in this year’s Carling Champions Match.

The exhibition match, which was praised for its unique approach by Bulls director of rugby Jake White (he coached the side that annihilated Kenya 85-17 at Loftus), will this year take place in Queberha on July 2. Just like last year, the exhibition match will feature some of South Africa’s most exciting Currie Cup players, voted for by the fans. Last year, more than one million votes streamed in. This time around, the players who get voted in will go up against Italy.

Another added feature to the second edition is that fans will now get the chance to also get to decide who coaches the side. Last year, given the Bulls’ domestic success, White was the natural choice. Now, it’s up to the spectators.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander and Carling Black Label brand director Arné Rust shared their excitement. “We must thank Carling for the partnership. Their company has been associated with rugby since unity and they do wonderful things for us. When you pick a Springbok team, you can only pick so many players. And this gives everybody a platform,” Alexander said. The Carling Champions Match taking place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha was launched on Thursday. Photo: Wynona Louw On the match moving to Gqeberha, Rust said: “We know that there is huge support for rugby in the Eastern Cape and they produce some of the most electrifying players. So, this year, we are taking the Carling Champions Match to Nelson Mandela Bay.

“The international aspect was important for us. The Currie Cup is the proving ground for the players because it is so gruelling and so long. We are really, really happy. The Eastern Cape is the bedrock of black rugby, so we’re taking it there. “We are going to make the tickets cheap, we want as many people there as possible. Buy a beer, enter the number and the unique code, and you’re entered.”

To Vote: Dial *120*660# to Choose Your Champion Team and stand a chance to WIN R51000. First vote: 0101 on us!