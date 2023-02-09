Bulls come to the rescue for Sean Everitt with coaching lifeline

Durban - Former Sharks coach Sean Everitt has joined Jake White’s coaching staff at the Bulls and will begin immediately in a consultant capacity. White has extended a coaching lifeline to Everitt who the Sharks unceremoniously axed in late November following a shock 35-0 home loss to Cardiff a few days before.

Everitt had been a faithful servant at Hollywoodbets Kings Park since 2008 and had enjoyed great success in coaching the 2018 Under 19 team to the national age group title. ALSO READ: Healthy Jake White wants Bulls to play with a smile after ICU stay ‘with pipes down my throat’ Everitt brought through the likes of Evan Roos, Phepsi Buthelezi, Dylan Richardson, Boeta Chamberlain, Thaakir Abrahams, Jaden Hensrikse and JJ van der Mescht and was promoted to the head coach role that was vacated when Robert du Preez parted way with the Sharks.

Evertt initially had success with the Sharks and they were on top of the Super Rugby rankings when Covid-19 shut down rugby in South Africa in April 2020. ALSO READ: This experience has changed everything for me - Jake White on near-death experience In the United Rugby Championship, the Sharks had mixed success and were found wanting when their large contingent of Springboks was away on national duty. The lack of quality depth is more a recruitment issue at the Sharks than a coaching one and Neil Powell found that out last week when the Stormers hammered the Bok-less Sharks in Durban.

But White knows the quality of Everitt’s coaching — Everitt was Jake’s assistant at the Sharks in 2013 — and he has not hesitated to see recruit Everitt. It is likely that Everitt will initially assist the Bulls in the Currie Cup. @MikeGreenaway67