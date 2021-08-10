Arno Botha makes a return to the starting line-up Bulls for Griquas clash

CAPE TOWN - FORMER Springbok flank Arno Botha returns to the Bulls starting line-up for Wednesday’s Currie Cup clash with Griquas in Pretoria at 4.45pm. Bulls coach Jake White has made a handful of the changes as he looks to bounce back to winning ways after the table-topping Bulls were shocked by the Sharks in Durban last week.

Botha is one of two changes to the pack, where he replaces Muller Uys at blindside flank. In the front row, Gerhard Steenekamp’s takes over from Lizo Gqoboka at loosehead prop. Another former Springbok, Lionel Mapoe also returns to the starting lineup, at outside centre where he forms a formidable midfield with Harold Vorster. Cornal Hendricks shifts from centre to the right wing. Kurt-Lee Arendse will add firepower on the other wing as he replaces Stedman Gans, who will provide cover from the bench this week. White said: “We are on the back of a disappointing result against a strong Sharks side, and now we will face an equally committed and dangerous Griquas team. The side from Kimberley has proven that they are a strong competitor in this Currie Cup competition.

“It’s a short turnaround time for us, and we have had a few areas we have had to work on in the past few days to ensure that we can be competitive and bounce back this week. We do hope that the changes we have made will yield positive results, and that we can be able to play our best rugby again on Wednesday.” Bulls: 15. David Kriel 14. Cornal Hendricks 13. Lionel Mapoe 12. Harold Vorster 11. Kurt-Lee Arendse 10. Johan Goosen 9. Zak Burger 8. Elrigh Louw 7. Arno Botha 6. Marcell Coetzee (capt) 5. Ruan Nortje 4. Walt Steenkamp 3. Mornay Smith 2. Schalk Erasmus 1. Gerhard Steenekamp Substitutes: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima, Jacques van Rooyen, Janko Swanepoel, Jacques du Plessis, Keagan Johannes, Chris Smith, Stedman Gans.