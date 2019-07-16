Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch looks to attack against Griquas last week. Photo: BackpagePix

DURBAN – In last week’s Currie Cup opener against Griquas, the Sharks had hoped to hit the ground running in the shortened competition of this World Cup year. Instead, they hit the ground with a resounding splat.

And it was back to the drawing board yesterday, but backline coach David Williams says they have not wiped the board clean.

“When you have a setback like that, you revisit what you are about and what you stand for as a team,” Williams said after training.

“We came second in every single area of the game, and that always means you are going to come second on the scoreboard.”

Credit, though, must also go the visitors, who were ruthless in forcing their game plan on the rattled Sharks.

Williams said the Sharks’ change-room after the game was a picture of disappointment.

“But that is a good sign because it shows what it means to the guys to play for this union. There are wrongs to be put right, and the guys are hungry for that,” he said.

Having dropped a home game, the Sharks now host Western Province this week, with an escalation in pressure to win.

Will this curb the positive way the Sharks want to play?

“No, nothing will change this week in how we want to play,” Williams said emphatically.

“This is a growth tournament for us. It is about blooding players.

“And we have an identity we want to see on the field, and that identity must we be good enough to win rugby games, so we will still stick to what we are about.”

And can the Sharks defend their title while blooding young players?

“One hundred percent yes. They are talented, and if we can refine one or two things slightly and bring massive enthusiasm, they will be fine because they are definitely good enough.”





The Mercury

