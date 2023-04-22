Cape Town - The Blue Bulls failed to capitalise on a healthy lead at halftime but still managed to keep the Lions at bay to secure a 30-19 victory in their Currie Cup encounter in Pretoria. The victory takes them into the top four on the log of the domestic competition above arch-rivals Western Province.

It wasn't quite the running rugby fest that was dished up in the earlier match at Loftus Versfeld by their senior team, running riot against Leinster scoring a 62-7 win, but there were glimpses of it when the home side led 20-0 at halftime. They dominated proceedings for most of the first half with general Morne Steyn being the director, with two converted tries and the former Springbok slotting all his kicks at goal, including a drop, to underpin his team's first-half dominance. The forwards laid the platform for their two tries by centre Chris Smit and hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels and they could've scored a couple more had they taken those chances.

Wessels, despite receiving a yellow card, had a busy evening and was one of his team's outstanding players. When Steyn slotted an early penalty in the first half, to take his side to 23-0, it looked as if they were going to emulate their senior team by dominating both halves, but it did not materialise in the second forty.

Instead, the Lions gained the ascendancy after they struggled in the first half. Apart from a few opportunities, especially when winger Prince Nkabinde was tackled into touch shortly before the goal line, the Lions did not have any momentum to build on.

But things changed in the second half when the Bulls received two yellow cards for ill discipline. It took the Lions about 62 minutes to score their first try when they camped in the Bulls' half, winning penalty after penalty but they struggled to convert. Eventually, after a few pick-and-go attempts and rolling mauls, replacement hooker Michael van Vuuren went over for his first of two tries just as Wessels returned to the field.

Van Vuuren's double, within minutes of each other, brought his team back into the game when they made their domination in the scrums count to put the Bulls under pressure. The home side also failed to stop the Lions' rolling mauls time and again.

But the game was placed beyond doubt when Bulls captain Reinhardt Ludwig scored their third try after sustained pressure on the visitors' try line. The Johannesburg side never gave up the fight though and scored their third try just as the hooter sounded for full-time. Replacement centre Rynhardt Jonker crashed over but the Lions started their fightback way too late to salvage any points from the game.

Points scorers Blue Bulls 30 (20) - Tries: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Chris Smit, Reinhardt Ludwig. Conversions: Morne Steyn (3). Penalty goals: Steyn (2). Drop goal: Steyn. Lions 19 (0) - Tries: Michael van Vuuren (2), Rynhardt Jonker. Conversions: Tiaan Swanepoel (2).